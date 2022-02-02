Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.2% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $58,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

