Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Update

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,059,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 27,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 529,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 42,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Magyar Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Magyar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.