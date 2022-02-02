Main Management Fund Advisors LLC Increases Position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE)

Main Management Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF comprises 2.1% of Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF alerts:

KURE traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,083. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $47.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.