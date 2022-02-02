ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup updated its Q1 guidance to $1.56-1.64 EPS.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.11.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ManpowerGroup stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.