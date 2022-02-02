Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.60.

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$30.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$23.56 and a 52-week high of C$31.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

