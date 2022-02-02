Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 6.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 48,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,356,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 4.63.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.