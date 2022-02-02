Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.77. 1,845,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.31. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $110.65 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

