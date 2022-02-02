Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 15,084 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of FedEx worth $41,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 35.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 593.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $251.05. 16,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,476. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.