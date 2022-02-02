Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,301 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.10% of Waste Management worth $62,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 242,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 157.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.12. 43,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,194. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.29.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

