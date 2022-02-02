Martingale Asset Management L P Has $39.55 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,176 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $39,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after buying an additional 1,363,426 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after buying an additional 747,770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after buying an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,819,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.29. The company had a trading volume of 45,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,932. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

