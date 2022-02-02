Martingale Asset Management L P Has $97.26 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,972 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $97,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.15. The stock had a trading volume of 145,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

