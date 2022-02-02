Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 618,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,826 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $47,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.30. 247,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,834,402. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.00. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.04.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

