Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 54,211 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,211 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.15% of Hershey worth $53,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.09. 8,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $202.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.70.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.