Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,498 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $58,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.84. 17,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

