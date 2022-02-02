Maryland Capital Management Buys 2,640 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises about 2.9% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $49,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,858 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.41. 2,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.78. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.13 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

