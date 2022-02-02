Maryland Capital Management Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.85. 9,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,317. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.64 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

