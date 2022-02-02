Maryland Capital Management Sells 776 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,781,616. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.58. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.