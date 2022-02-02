Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of MASI stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.38. 3,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,740. Masimo has a 1-year low of $198.24 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,661 shares of company stock valued at $25,555,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Masimo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Masimo by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,845,000 after purchasing an additional 69,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Masimo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Masimo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Masimo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 832,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

