Mass Megawatts Wind Power (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Mass Megawatts Wind Power shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 61,963 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power (OTCMKTS:MMMW)

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc is engaged in the development of low-cost, clean energy systems designed to meet the increasing global demand for energy through the use of environmentally-friendly technologies. It offers solar power systems that provide an economical option for commercial and residential users interested in green energy applications.

