Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,261,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.69. 32,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,135. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.28. The company has a market cap of $160.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

