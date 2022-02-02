Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $10.29 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after buying an additional 27,932 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 28.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 169,965 shares worth $17,396,853. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.10. The company had a trading volume of 34,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,156. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.24. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.41.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.