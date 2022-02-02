Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $12.78 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,358 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,971,000 after acquiring an additional 350,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 37,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,299. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $92.48. The company has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

