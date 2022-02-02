Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $45.33 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.88 on Wednesday, reaching $148.27. 253,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,044,624. The stock has a market cap of $438.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $131.22 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

