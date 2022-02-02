Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,413.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 161,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 150,795 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 753.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 115,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 102,254 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 117,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 336.7% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 125,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 96,660 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,852. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.103 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

