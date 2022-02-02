Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.8% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 269,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,230,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,006,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,632,000 after buying an additional 80,040 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,478,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 537,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,337,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

