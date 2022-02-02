Mattel, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mattel in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAT. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

MAT opened at $21.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

