Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives $43.85 Average PT from Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.85.

MAXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of MAXR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.47. 732,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,421,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 580,294 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,950,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,545,000 after acquiring an additional 62,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,477 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,775,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,221 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.