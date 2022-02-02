McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Insider Brendan M. Foley Sells 39,970 Shares of Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MKC opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.