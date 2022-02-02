McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Raised by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 181.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after buying an additional 397,965 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.18.

McDonald’s stock opened at $258.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

