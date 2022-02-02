MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $127.20 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.67. The stock has a market cap of $224.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

