MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,767,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $230.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.59 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

