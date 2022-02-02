MCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.92. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $117.49.

