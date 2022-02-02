Mchain (MAR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $20.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Mchain has a market cap of $39,079.10 and approximately $20.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011973 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000084 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 80,377,275 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars.

