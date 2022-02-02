MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) will post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.48). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MDxHealth.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDXH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MDXH opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25. MDxHealth has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

