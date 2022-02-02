Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 177,771 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 575.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,771 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

IHI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 63,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,339. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.65. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

