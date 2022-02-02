Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.81.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

