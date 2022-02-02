Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $819,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $3.98 on Wednesday, reaching $366.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,149. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $288.08 and a 1 year high of $408.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

