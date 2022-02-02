Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.42. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,347. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.