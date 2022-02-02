Means Investment CO. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Amundi acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after acquiring an additional 637,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 568.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.