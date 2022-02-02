megaBONK (MBONK) Price Hits $0.0267 on Major Exchanges

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $80,140.56 and approximately $627.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00043706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00119628 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

