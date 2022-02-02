Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 75.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,953 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.67.

Shares of ALGN traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $502.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,378. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $642.44. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.09 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

