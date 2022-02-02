Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.9% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 53,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $100,376,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 84.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Stephens cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.03.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.75. 298,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,945,228. The company has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.