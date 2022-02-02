Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 75.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,810 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after buying an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $9.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $603.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,434. The business has a 50-day moving average of $623.64 and a 200-day moving average of $594.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $237.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.