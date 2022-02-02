Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $15,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

MBB traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,951. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.72. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.81 and a 1 year high of $110.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

