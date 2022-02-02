Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,166 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%.

