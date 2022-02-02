Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,560 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $1,727,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Albemarle by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,040,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

NYSE:ALB opened at $225.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 119.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

