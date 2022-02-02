Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.