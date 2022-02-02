Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $365,000 in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,440,000 after buying an additional 1,037,900 shares during the period. Oak Management Corp raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after buying an additional 11,745,838 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,329,000 after buying an additional 833,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,923,000 after buying an additional 611,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,853,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,543,000 after buying an additional 364,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

