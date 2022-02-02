Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth $41,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth $219,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

