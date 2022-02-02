Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH opened at $278.05 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $238.04 and a 12-month high of $302.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.89.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

